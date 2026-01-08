NMA expresses concern over kidnapping of two doctors in Edo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch, has expressed concern over the abduction of two medical doctors in separate incidents in the state, warning that growing insecurity is undermining health care delivery.

The chairman of the Edo NMA, Eustace Oseghale, made the call in a statement in which he urged Governor Monday Okpebholo and the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, to urgently address the worsening security situation.

According to Oseghale, the abducted doctors are Dr Abu Babatunde and Dr Stephen Osamaye, both members of the association working at the Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital respectively. He said Abu was kidnapped in the Auchi area, while Osamaye was abducted along Illeh Road, Ekpoma, both within Edo State.

“The safety and security of our healthcare workers are of paramount importance, especially considering the critical roles they play in maintaining public health and the security of every resident of Edo State,” Oseghale said.

The NMA leadership said it was deeply troubled by the incident and the rising insecurity in the state, noting that the situation was already affecting health care delivery.

The association called on the relevant authorities to take immediate and effective action to secure the safe return of the abducted doctors and to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding their abduction.