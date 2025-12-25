NNEW extends succour to Lagos elderly care home in Mende

The Lagos chapter of NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) has donated relief materials to inmates of the Elderly Care Home in Mende, Maryland, Lagos.

The donation was made during a community service visit to the centre. Items presented included foodstuffs, hygiene products and other essential supplies to enable the elderly residents to share in the joy of the festive season.

The team was led by the chapter chairperson, Dr Ekaete Aniekan Etiebet, and was received by a delegation of executives, caregivers and residents of the home.

In her remarks, Dr Etiebet expressed the association’s delight at spending time with the elderly and reaffirmed NNEW’s commitment to compassion, service and community welfare. She said the outreach aligned with the group’s mission of empowering women to embrace entrepreneurship, attain holistic well-being and positively impact society.

She further reiterated NNEW’s dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs while making meaningful social contributions across communities. Also speaking, a mentor and foundation member of NNEW, Pastor Kemisola T’Oluwanimi, underscored the importance of compassion, unity and respect for the elderly, noting that these values continue to guide the association’s initiatives.

During the visit, NNEW members interacted warmly with the residents, sharing songs, listening to their stories, offering words of encouragement and prayers.

The residents expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as uplifting and heartwarming, while caregivers commended the group for bringing joy, comfort and renewed hope to the home.

In a remark, the owner and chief executive officer of Elderly Home Care Solutions, Mrs Modupe Agusto, thanked the association, saying: “This benevolent gesture has significantly uplifted our residents.”

NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women is an initiative of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association, committed to promoting female entrepreneurship through mentorship, capacity-building, advocacy and philanthropy.