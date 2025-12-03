NNS BEECROFT hands over seized illicit drugs to NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over four bags of Cannabis sativa to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Marine Command.

The consignment, weighing approximately 172kg, was intercepted on November 24, 2025 by the NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team. The team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a van suspected of transporting illicit substances around ljegun waterside axis and the swift operation led to the successful seizure of the narcotics.

Commander of the NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral P.P. Nimmyel, represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, noted in his remark that the interception was part of a broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy (NN) under the leadership of Vice Admiral ldi Abbas to clamp down on illegal activities, particularly the trafficking of narcotics and other contraband through Nigeria’s coastal waters.

He, however, reiterated Nigerian Navy’s commitment to working with other sister agencies to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Udoessien, who commended the vigilance and professionalism of naval personnel, urged the public to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information to enhance safety across the state.

Accordingly, the seized contraband was handed over to Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), Morrison Udo, a representative of the NDLEA, for further investigation and necessary action.