Northern leaders seek better future for region at ACF silver jubilee

Northern leaders at the Arewa Consultative Forum’s (ACF) 25th Anniversary celebration in Kaduna agreed on how to chart a better future for the region and end its backwardness.

They made a strong call for bold, innovative solutions to the long-standing insecurity and development challenges that have hampered the North’s growth.

Meanwhile, the ACF’s anniversary programme included technology and entrepreneurship exhibitions, women-focused pavilions, cultural nights, and an award ceremony.

Declaring the session open, ACF Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, said the North must urgently embrace modern development models that empower young people and reduce inequality in the region.

“We must begin in earnest to plunge into modern developmental efforts,” he said, insisting that the Forum intentionally created platforms where experts “will mingle with our young entrepreneurs” and “coach us in ways and means that must become necessary parts of our lives from now on,” Dalhatu said.

The BOT Chair emphasised that inclusive development, rather than economic growth alone, must define the North’s future.

He highlighted ACF’s intention to open opportunities “for those that are less opportune, so that we can include with us and amongst us the haves and have-nots, the opportune and less opportune.”

He reenergised the message of unity under the mantra “North is one people, one North.”

However, Dalhatu made it clear that the celebrations are taking place against the backdrop of a region deeply affected by violence. “We are doing this knowing fully well the dire security circumstances that our region and our people are going through,” he said.

While honouring victims of insecurity over the last 15 years, he insisted it was time to demand more from security actors. “We appreciate the sacrifices they are making,” he said, “but it is time to also look for further, better, more effective means of challenging and curtailing our security circumstances.”

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), said the Forum’s 25-year milestone was a moment to assess both past progress and future challenges.

He noted that the event’s focus on youth under the theme “Creative Economy: Engaging the Youth” was critical to reversing the North’s development deficits. “Northern Nigeria is a microcosm of the nation,” Buratai said. “When one part of the country develops, that progress translates to others.”

He underscored the changing nature of Nigeria’s social landscape, observing that the country is no longer homogeneous. “The different regions now reflect a mixture of personalities, cultures, institutions, tribes, and religions,” he said, describing the anniversary as having “a truly national outlook.”

Representatives of Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff also spoke at the event. They called for national unity to boost Tourism as a means of addressing insecurity in the north and across Nigeria.

The anniversary component was a high-level roundtable on “Tourism for Security,” chaired by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

She argued that tourism could serve as a strategic stabiliser for the nation. “Tourism and security are inseparable,” she said. “Visitors will not explore our heritage sites or cultural festivals if they fear for their safety.”

Musawa said lack of opportunity is one of the roots of insecurity, noting that “security challenges often stem from exclusion, poverty, and alienation.” She urged greater collaboration between government, investors, communities, and security agencies, calling on them to “walk with us. Safeguard our heritage. Protect our dream.”

Other dignitaries who attended the event include former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; former Kaduna State Governor, Ramalan Yero; Nasiru Gwamdu, Sardaunan Dutse; the Emir of Zazzau’s Representative, Wazirin Zazzau, Muhammad Inuwa, among other northern elite.