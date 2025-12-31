NPF Zone 2 urges unity, peace at end-of-year celebration in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 2 Command, has called on Nigerians to promote oneness and peace across the country.The appeal was made during the command’s 2025 end-of-year celebration held at its headquarters in Onikan, Lagos State.

The programme, themed ‘Peace and Joy to the World’ featured performances by the Police Band and Choir, carol renditions, a word of exhortation by Pastor Godwin Adodo of Glorious Christian Ministries, Lagos, and the presentation of awards.

The event attracted service chiefs from sister security agencies, senior police officers from the Lagos State Command and other police formations within the state, as well as religious and traditional leaders, the coordinator and members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) Zone 2, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and other dignitaries.

In his address, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded in 2025. He described Lagos and Ogun states as among the most peaceful in the country and assured residents that the command would not relent in its efforts to sustain security.

He said robust security measures had been put in place to forestall crime and criminal activities, while appealing for collective efforts from citizens to further reduce crime to the barest minimum.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police Adetayo Akerele, urged young Nigerians, particularly security operatives, to remain morally guided and vigilant in the discharge of their duties so that citizens can “sleep with their two eyes closed”.

Akerele made the call after he was honoured with an Award of Excellence by Eagle NewsMedia for his outstanding leadership and contributions to Lagos State.

Speaking during the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle NewsMedia, Camil Ezenwa, said the award recognised Akerele’s exemplary leadership, dedication and achievements since assuming office.

“Under his stewardship, the Lagos State Taskforce has recorded significant progress in strengthening public safety, restoring orderliness and fostering community trust across the metropolis. His sterling leadership qualities continue to propel the agency’s mandate, positioning him as a beacon of impactful public service,” he said.

Responding, Akerele remarked, “The reward for hard work is more work,” while reaffirming his commitment to excellence and service delivery. Also speaking, the Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Lagos State Task force, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, described Akerele as “an astute manager of human and material resources, a seasoned mobiliser, strategic thinker and executor”.

“This recognition further underscores his unwavering dedication to Lagos State, as the Lagos State Task force remains resolute in its commitment to building a safe, orderly and vibrant environment for all Lagosians,” he said.