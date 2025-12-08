NSCDC launches revamped female squad in Delta

In a renewed push to strengthen security around schools and critical infrastructure ahead of the festive season, the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has unveiled a revamped and fully equipped Female Squad.



The launch, which forms part of a series of operational activities rolled out by the Delta State Commandant, Chinedu Igbo, is aimed at reinforcing the corps’ mandates on safe-school protection, critical infrastructure defence and general public safety. The squad is the first of three new teams created by Igbo as the state moves into a period traditionally marked by heightened criminal activity.



The command’s spokesperson, Anthony Uchenna, stated that the Female Squad commenced operations under the leadership of ACC Ijoma Sam, Head of the Safe School Unit.



Their first assignment included a patrol across the state capital, beginning at the increasingly chaotic Koka Park, where the team enforced traffic and park regulations, dispersing clusters of commercial vehicles obstructing the highway.

The squad also visited Zappa Secondary School, Niger Mixed Secondary School, Azagba Secondary School, among others, where school administrators welcomed the deployment and requested more frequent patrols.

They argued that routine security presence would allow educators and students to focus on teaching and learning without fear of intrusion, attack or disruption.



Sam assured school officials that the command remained committed to rapid response and sustained visibility around learning centres, echoing directives from the NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof Ahmed Audi.



Commandant Igbo insisted the new measures align with the Presidency’s Safe School mandate, promising “rigorous and safety-driven patrols” across the state until a “conducive learning environment” is fully secured.