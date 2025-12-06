NUJ President commends development strides in Adamawa

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, at the weekend, applauded the level of infrastructural development recorded in Adamawa State, describing the quality and scale of ongoing projects as impressive.

Yahaya made the remark during a two-day North-East zonal meeting of the union held in Yola, which brought together NUJ national officials from Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, and Adamawa.

Also in attendance was the union’s National Vice President, Dr. Abimbola Oyetunde. The meeting focused on journalists’ roles and safety ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NUJ President noted that the extent of development in the state warrants a return visit with journalists from the southern and eastern parts of the country.

He particularly commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s commitment to grassroots development, citing interventions in Saminaka community, a low-income area, as a notable example.

During a tour of key project sites, the NUJ leadership inspected the ongoing construction of the state shopping complex.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Ishaya Dabari, briefed the delegation on the project’s economic potential and structural standards.

The delegation also assessed major road works under the Ministry of Works and Energy Development.

The Permanent Secretary, Engineer Mohammed Suleiman, highlighted recent achievements, including completed flyovers, underpasses, and the expansion of Galadima Aminu Way.

He said these projects are aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving safety, reducing travel time, and curbing accidents. He added that pedestrian flyovers are also planned for strategic locations.

At the 7.5-kilometre stormwater drainage project near the Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School, Engr. Suleiman explained that the facility has significantly reduced flooding by channelling large volumes of water from Saminaka and nearby communities.

He further emphasised the transformative potential of the 20.8-kilometre Adamawa Super Highway, which links the A.A. Lawal Junction Flyover in Jimeta and includes a half-cloverleaf interchange along the Numan–Yola Federal Highway. According to him, the project will accelerate urban expansion and economic growth.

Suleiman also highlighted several completed and ongoing projects across the 21 local government areas of the state. He noted the Fintiri administration’s interventions on federal roads, including the construction of five major bridges along the Mubi–Michika–Madagali corridor, one of which is a 13-span bridge, and the awarding of the 24.1-kilometre Federal Way from Mubi to Maiha.

The NUJ President’s delegation included zonal officials, state council chairmen, and secretaries from across the North-East region.