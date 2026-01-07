Nurses’ union condemns killing of member, demands justice in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has condemned the brutal killing of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The council expressed deep sorrow, outrage and total condemnation over the unjust and brutal killing of its innocent young colleague, Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, who was in active service at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The deceased nurse, after spending her day rendering selfless service to humanity and saving lives, closed from duty on January 3, 2026, and boarded a vehicle on her way home. Tragically, she never made it home alive. Her lifeless body was later discovered, dumped in a most inhumane and heartbreaking manner.

The council, in a statement signed by its chairman, Jama D. Medan, called on the entire security architecture in the Federal Capital Territory — including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) — to immediately conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice without delay.

According to the council, the continued harassment and attacks on nurses have further exposed the alarming level of insecurity faced daily by healthcare workers, particularly while commuting to and from duty.

“Our lives are no longer safe. Nurses leave their homes daily to save lives, yet many are uncertain of returning alive to their families.

“We strongly call on the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to urgently strengthen security around all hospitals in the FCT and at major junctions where nurses and other healthcare workers board vehicles, especially during early morning and late-night shifts.

“Where feasible, the government should also provide safe and organised transportation for nurses to and from their places of work in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, as well as nurses in the FCT and across Nigeria, over this painful and irreparable loss of our beloved daughter and dear colleague. We share in your grief and pray that God grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this devastating loss.

“We demand justice for our fallen colleague and urgent government intervention to guarantee the safety and security of all nurses and healthcare workers in the Federal Capital Territory. Anything short of decisive action will further expose nurses to danger and erode public confidence in the nation’s security system,” the statement added.