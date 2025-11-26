Nwifuru proposes N884.86 billion for Ebonyi in 2026 appropriation

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, yesterday, presented a total budget size of N884.86 billion to the state House of Assembly, making it the highest in the state’s history.

Presenting the budget, tagged: ‘Budget of Actualisation and Hope’, Nwifuru said that N749.49 billion, representing 84.7 per cent of the budget, is allocated to capital projects.

He noted that the 2026 Appropriation Bill will project N469.9 billion as revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), noting that the amount represents 53.11 per cent of the state’s total expected revenue for the fiscal year.

The governor said the projected FAAC inflow would be supported by N48.77 billion from tax revenue, N17.14 billion from domestic grants, and N332 billion from the Capital Development Fund, including World Bank–assisted programmes such as SPIN, RAAMP, LPRES, NG-CARES, SABER, IFAD and NEWMAP.

He said the 2026 budget focuses on infrastructure development, industrialisation, agriculture, water supply and human capital growth. Key infrastructure priorities include the VANCO Tunnel and Flyover, Nwofe and Nwezenyi Flyovers, and several township and rural road projects.

The governor said the state would continue work on the Ebonyi Industrial City, a proposed state-owned cement factory and the reactivated Waste-to-Wealth plant.

In the agricultural sector, he listed mechanised farming support, distribution of modern farm equipment, revival of the Nkaliki Hatchery and development of a large-scale feed mill.

On public utilities, he said the reactivation of water schemes in Oferekpe, Ezillo and Iboko would improve potable water access. He also reaffirmed state investments in education, scholarships, free maternal healthcare and empowerment programmes.

Nwifuru urged the House to give the bill expeditious consideration, promising to implement the budget.

The Appropriation Bill has passed its first and second readings.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House, Moses Ije Odunwa, commended the governor’s developmental efforts and said the Assembly would thoroughly examine the budget to ensure it reflects the needs of the people.