NYCN charges EFCC to be neutral in anti-corruption fight

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to maintain institutional neutrality while handling corruption cases involving Nigerians, especially the opposition.

The National Vice President of NYCN, Umar Lauya, while speaking with journalists on Friday, said that the Council was concerned about the situation in Bauchi State and other Northern states, where anti-corruption agencies, especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are widely perceived to be selectively deployed against opposition-led administrations.

Lauya said that the perception of selective justice generates unnecessary tension, fuels political instability, and diverts attention from governance and development.

He said the NYCN observed with grave concern the growing perception that the EFCC is being used as a political instrument against opposition figures. He added that, while the fight against corruption remains essential, it must be conducted with absolute neutrality, transparency, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“When anti-corruption institutions are perceived as tools of intimidation, democracy is weakened. No nation can thrive where opposition voices are silenced or criminalised for political reasons rather than genuine wrongdoing. Let it be clearly stated: no individual is above the law, and no institution is beyond accountability,” he said.

According to him, “corruption is not exclusive to any political party. As quoted by a serving senator, ‘We are all thieves here.” Members of the ruling APC, past and present officeholders, and all public officials must be subjected to equal scrutiny. Selective justice is injustice, and a biased anti-corruption fight only weakens the credibility of the entire process.”

Lauya said that rather than expending public resources on needless media campaigns and personal publicity, leaders should prioritise grassroots development, investments in health, education, social amenities, and infrastructure.

“The recent strikes by tertiary institution workers, coupled with allegations of mismanagement, further highlight the urgent need for accountability, transparency, and citizen-focused governance.”

NYCN strongly condemned the persistent culture of blame-shifting and political disagreements between Federal and State authorities over jurisdiction, laws, and responsibilities in addressing insecurity and said that nowhere in the world should disputes between tiers of government be allowed to endanger the lives of innocent citizens. “Security is a shared constitutional responsibility and must never be politicised,” it said.

It expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity across various regions of the country, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, communal conflicts, and other violent crimes. “These challenges continue to claim lives, disrupt livelihoods, shut down schools, displace communities, and threaten Nigeria’s unity and stability,” it said.