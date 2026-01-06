OAU medical student dies in his sleep

The management, staff and students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of a Part Three medical student of the institution, Timilehin Toromade.

Announcing the death on Tuesday in a release signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, and obtained in Osogbo, the management said Toromade was believed to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday.

Giving further details surrounding the incident, the management said Toromade, with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, possibly died after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, as one of his roommates reportedly opened the door for another medical student occupying the same building around that time.

“The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has received with profound shock, deep sorrow and a heavy heart the devastating news of the sudden passing of an eighteen-year-old Part Three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery — who reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today,

Tuesday, 6th of January, 2026,” the statement read in part.

In a condolence message, the OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, condoled with the family of the late student, his classmates, colleagues and friends.

Describing the incident as “deeply painful and distressing,” Bamire further said: “The entire University community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of, one day, healing others and serving humanity. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture.”

The management assured the public that it was “working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, in line with established medical procedures.”

It also said the university was putting in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the university community who had been emotionally affected by the tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, we, University, call on students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate, and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which the Great Ife is renowned,” the management said.