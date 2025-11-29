Oborevwori unveils ambitious N1.664trn Delta 2026 budget

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (4th left); his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme (4th right); Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. EmomotimiGuwor (middle); Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo (3rd left), and other members of the State House of Assembly, shortly after the Governor presented the 2026 Budget proposal to the House in Asaba. PHOTO: SAMUEL JIBUNOR

Targets Record Infrastructure Growth

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has presented a landmark ₦N1.664 trillion budget estimates for 2026 to the State House of Assembly, unveiling one of the boldest fiscal frameworks in the state’s history.

With an unprecedented 70 per cent dedicated to capital expenditure, the budget, aptly christened the ‘Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda,’ reflects an administration pushing aggressively towards infrastructure expansion, human capital development, and inclusive economic growth.

The presentation, made at the Assembly Complex in Asaba pursuant to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), was more than a statutory ritual. It was an articulation of confidence in the state’s direction and a strategic response to an improving national economic climate.

Oborevwori noted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2026, buoyed by rising oil revenues, sustained fiscal reforms, a strengthened tax regime, and renewed Federal Government measures to address insecurity.

These national indicators, he explained, had rekindled optimism for improved living standards and stable growth, thus forming the basis upon which the budget was crafted.

The governor disclosed that the total budget size comprises ₦N499 billion for recurrent expenditure and a record N1.165 trillion for capital projects, marking a 70 per cent increase in capital allocation over the previous year.

According to him, the fiscal plan was designed to drive sustainable growth, accelerate infrastructure renewal, enhance social cohesion, reduce debt exposure, and promote sound resource management. It is also underpinned by the administration’s zero-borrowing stance, which has become a hallmark of Oborevwori’s financial discipline.

Revenue expectations for 2026 reflect strengthened federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidy. Statutory allocation, including derivation, is projected at N720 billion, an increase of 23.75 per cent from 2025, and will account for 43.28 per cent of total revenue.

The governor revealed that ongoing reforms in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection will yield an estimated N250 billion, representing an impressive 86.5 per cent rise driven by broader tax coverage and professionalised processes. He also announced expected Value Added Tax (VAT) remittances of ₦120 billion, strengthened by improved national administration.

Capital receipts have been deliberately reduced to ₦25 billion to maintain the state’s zero-borrowing posture, while a significant ₦489 billion is projected from savings and recoveries from oil revenues, which he described as evidence of prudence and fiscal discipline.

In the expenditure breakdown, personnel costs are projected at ₦185 billion, overheads at ₦204 billion, while ₦110 billion is set aside for social contributions, benefits, and grants. The figures, the governor explained, reflect the dual realities of inflation and the government’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce. The structure also underscores the administration’s intention to balance fiscal responsibility with social priorities.

Infrastructure remains the centerpiece of the 2026 fiscal plan. The Ministries of Works responsible for urban highways, rural roads, and riverine networks will receive a massive ₦450 billion to accelerate the construction, upgrade, and rehabilitation of strategic roads across the state.

Education follows with an allocation of ₦105.086 billion to expand access to functional and technology-driven learning. The health sector receives ₦50.067 billion for the modernisation and strengthening of 441 primary healthcare centres, 65 general hospitals, and three tertiary institutions.

Beyond these, the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency is allocated ₦20 billion to address persistent flooding challenges and expand Asaba’s urban infrastructure, while the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency receives an equivalent amount as ongoing flyover and road expansion projects continue to reshape the oil city.

Agriculture is allocated ₦10 billion to boost food production and agro-investment opportunities. The energy sector receives ₦16 billion to drive the state’s emerging multi-grid electricity template designed to improve power supply, stimulate industrialisation, and support economic activities.

A further ₦20 billion is set aside to strengthen social intervention programmes aimed at reducing poverty and protecting vulnerable citizens. In addition, ₦100 billion is reserved for direct intervention projects across all 25 local councils, translating into about ₦4 billion per local council to ensure equitable development and community impact.

Security, which the governor has repeatedly identified as the backbone of sustainable development, received renewed emphasis during the week.

In a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who was in Delta State on an operational tour, Oborevwori praised the Nigerian Navy for its pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain and the oil and gas infrastructure that fuel Nigeria’s economy.

He described the Navy as indispensable to the peace enjoyed in the state, noting that the coordination among security agencies had ensured a stable environment for major contractors and investors.

Vice Admiral Abbas, who once served under the Central Naval Command, commended the governor for his unwavering support to the Navy and acknowledged improvements in security around waterways and oil assets.

The tone of investor confidence in Delta State was also reinforced on Friday in Ubeji in Warri South Local Council, where the governor inaugurated the Swiss International Rancho Valerie Hotel, a multi-million-naira hospitality and tourism investment. Oborevwori described the facility as a symbol of Warri’s rising economic profile and a testament to renewed faith in the state’s business climate.

He urged investors, particularly Deltans at home and in the diaspora, to seize the abundant opportunities available in the state, declaring that “the time to invest in Delta State is now.”

During the commissioning, he ordered the immediate rehabilitation of failed sections of the Ubeji/Egbokodo/Refinery Road, demonstrating his administration’s responsiveness to infrastructure concerns and its support for private-sector development.

The governor praised the hotel owner, Mode Akoma, for choosing to invest in his home community, a decision he said would create jobs, promote peace, and strengthen local enterprise.

Also, Oborevwori joined family, friends and business associates from across the country at the All Saints Cathedral Church, Ughelli, for the funeral service of late Olorogun Oskar Ibru. He also attended the reception ceremony at Agbarha-Otor, the hometown of the Ibrus.

At the Assembly Complex, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, described the budget presentation as a renewal of the covenant between government and citizens. He lauded the governor’s leadership and highlighted the achievements recorded under the MORE Agenda from road constructions and flyovers to healthcare upgrades, education improvements, and empowerment programmes.

He also commended the approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) and the commencement of permanent office buildings for the Assembly Service Commission.

Majority Leader of the House, Emeke Nwaobi, moved for the adoption of the governor’s presentation, which was seconded by Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, paving the way for the formal laying of the budget before the House.

For Oborevwori, the 2026 budget represents more than figures on paper; it is a bold statement of intent and a roadmap to a stronger, more prosperous Delta State. It is, in his words, a plan for a future where “no one is left behind,” a future anchored on peace, massive infrastructure, economic expansion, and shared prosperity.

As the legislature begins its deliberations and investors increasingly look to Delta’s emerging opportunities, the coming year promises to be a defining one in the state’s development trajectory.