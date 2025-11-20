Ogun auto crashes claim two lives

A woman identified as Kehinde Adewummi was killed on Monday night by a speeding car suspected to be driven by an Internet fraudster, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident occurred opposite the Renewed MKO Abiola Sporting Arena in Kuto, Abeokuta, about 8.00pm, with parts of the victim’s body shattered on the road.

A witness said the driver sped off after hitting the woman, who was returning home to Laderin after the day’s work. He claimed that the driver intentionally knocked down the woman to renew his ritual.

The woman’s remains was later evacuated in a sack, he added.

“A woman hawking at Kuto was knocked down by a speeding Yahoo boy. The woman lives at Laderin and was going home when the incident happened. I think those boys are finding every means to renew their money ritual,” he stated.

Also, one person was killed when a Man Diesel truck with registration number EPE 513 YJ ran into a red BAJAJ Boxer motorcycle with Reg number WDE 403 VQ at Iyana-Ologbo along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed in a statement that two passengers were involved in the crash, and one male adult died at the scene.

He attributed the incident to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver who hit the motorcycle from behind.

Akinbiyi said the remains of the victim had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue.