Ogun communities reject three-day evacuation notice, insist land is ancestral

• Complainants are trespassers on state land, says govt

Leaders of 15 communities located behind the Ogun State Government Secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, have opposed a three-day evacuation notice issued by the Dapo Abiodun administration, insisting the land belongs to their ancestors.

The leaders questioned the decision of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to ask them to vacate their homes without providing alternative relocation arrangements.

Speaking on behalf of the affected communities over the weekend, the Village Head of Itori Mogan, Chief Oludare Salako, said residents were shocked by the planned demolition, noting that the matter is already before a court. He said the villages had existed for about 300 years.

“We are continually being harassed by the government, as we were served and given three days to evacuate our houses,” Salako said. Also speaking, the Village Head of Ogunro Community, Chief Olakunle Bodunde, lamented what he described as persistent harassment of residents through repeated demolition notices.

He appealed to well-meaning citizens and stakeholders in Ogun State to intervene and urge the government to reconsider its decision.

“We are appealing for help and support from good citizens and stakeholders in Ogun State to come to our aid and prevent the government from forcibly taking our land,” Bodunde said.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, dismissed the claims, describing the villagers as trespassers who had encroached on government land.

Akinmade challenged the community leaders to produce Certificates of Occupancy or other documents proving ownership of the land, insisting it belongs to the government.

“If they have any proof that the land belongs to them they should come forward and show it. The fact that the government has given them notices indicates that the government owns that land.

“So, if they don’t have any documents linking them to that land, it means they are trespassers. Let them also present their C of O showing that the government wants to evict them illegally, and if they don’t have it, they should remain quiet,” he added.