Ogun CP tasks newly commissioned officers on professionalism

• Warns residents over rise in drowning cases

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has urged newly commissioned officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and integrity.

He spoke when the Ogun State Police Command received officers of Regular Course 7, who were recently posted after their Passing Out Parade and presidential commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force.

The command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, said in a statement yesterday that the officers completed five years of training at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

According to him, the officers were, upon arrival, formally welcomed and enrolled in an orientation programme to familiarise them with the command’s operations, structure and policing expectations.

The programme featured lectures by the Commissioner of Police and the management team, focusing on leadership, discipline, professionalism, ethical conduct, operational readiness and community policing.

Ogunlowo admonished the officers to be law-abiding, people-friendly and proactive in crime prevention, while respecting human rights and the rule of law across Ogun State.

Meanwhile, he warned residents against the recent rise in drowning incidents across the state and urged the public to exercise caution when swimming in rivers, streams or swimming pools.

“Hotel and recreational facility operators must ensure that all swimming pools are properly supervised, clearly marked and have trained lifeguards on duty at all times. Safety equipment must also be readily available,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police added that avoidable loss of life was unacceptable and urged all stakeholders to take responsibility for ensuring safety for themselves and others.