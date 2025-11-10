Ogun CP urges newly promoted officers to uphold integrity, fairness

Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, on Monday, charged newly promoted officers to perform their duties with integrity and fairness to the people of the state.

He stated this while decorating the newly promoted officers with new ranks at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ogunlowo, in a statement made available to newsmen by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, in Abeokuta, the state capital, tasked the officers to be dedicated and discharge their duties professionally in the new positions.

Those elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police include Stephen Dapo Ojekunle, Emmanuel T. Falade, Tinuola Juliet Balogun, Gbadamosi Kazeem Babatunde, and Temitope Fapounda.

Out of the nine officers promoted, those promoted to Superintendent of Police (SPs) include Ajayi Moses and Okhuegbe Philip, while Oyebola Oluwatoyin, Alice Adebo, and Ajayi Abimbola, who serves as Secretary to the Commissioner of Police, were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs).

The CP congratulated the newly promoted officers, saying that their promotion wouldn’t have been a dream come true if not approved by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, due to their diligence and hard work in selfless service to the nation.

He said that the elevation of the officers serves as motivation for others to remain diligent, disciplined, and professionally upright.

“I therefore urge you to see your new ranks as a call to higher responsibility.”

“You must justify the confidence reposed in you by demonstrating excellence, integrity, and fairness in the discharge of your duties to make Ogun State and indeed Nigeria safe for all,” he said.

In other news, a suspect is in police custody in Rivers State after a male client died under mysterious circumstances at a brothel in Azikiwe Street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night, November 11, 2025, when the deceased client visited the brothel to patronise commercial sex workers.

An argument ensued between the client and the suspect, resulting in a physical altercation.

The client reportedly collapsed while at the sanitary lane of the brothel and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

However, the suspect was arrested by the Rivers Police Command for questioning over the death.

Meanwhile, police have not released the identity of the suspect or the deceased, and the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, in response to enquiries, confirmed that the command is in receipt of report of the death of the man and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID Port Harcourt, for discreet investigation.