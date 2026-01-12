Ogun fire incident, OGFTZ dismisses causalities, gas explosion records

Following the fire outbreak in Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the management of the (OGFTZ) has refuted claims that the incident affected residential building as a result of gas only here I bought about.

In a statement signed by Mr Steve Makanjuola on behalf of the management, confirmed that a fire incident occurred at a section of Good Mattress FZE, one of the enterprises operating within the Zone on Sunday, and no life was lost.

He stated that the fire was professionally contained through the prompt response of OGFTZ’s internal fire service team, as well as the Ogun State Fire Service and other private companies with established working relationships with the Zone.

He added that the timely intervention successfully prevented the fire from spreading to other adjoining enterprises.

The management explained that there were no casualties recorded, and the incident was effectively de-escalated before it could pose any wider risk.

According to him, “the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and verified findings will be communicated through official channels in due course.

OGFTZ reiterates that operations within the Free Trade Zone are conducted in a lawful and compliant manner, with strict adherence to all applicable legal, safety, and regulatory provisions.”

The management commended the cooperation and support of relevant government agencies, host communities, as well as other private companies during the unfortunate incident.

“This collective response emphasizes the importance of partnership, preparedness, and coordinated emergency management.”

Makanjuola reaffirmed the commitment of the management to upholding the highest standards of safety and operational integrity across all enterprises, while assuring the public that the situation is fully under control.

Recall that the fire incident occurred early hours of Sunday, and the police authorities in the state immediately swung into action and brought the situation under control.

The police have since began investigations into what led to the unfortunate fire incident at the foam industry, a section of the free trade zone in Igbesa.