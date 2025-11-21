Ogun governor mourns Segun Awolowo

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the passing of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of the late Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a deeply personal loss.

Awolowo, former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), passed away at the age of 62.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued by his family on Thursday. The statement described Awolowo as a dedicated public servant and a committed family man.

“With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Olusegun Awolowo,” the family said.

“He was a loyal servant to Nigeria, dedicating his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion and unwavering commitment.”

In a condolence message, Abiodun said the death of the lawyer and former Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council at 62 came as a rude shock.

He described Awolowo Jr. as “a gentleman par excellence, a voice of courage, and a consummate public servant,” noting that he received the news “with utter disbelief” and will forever cherish memories of their relationship.

The governor said the deceased was “affable, highly intelligent, and extremely easygoing,” qualities that endeared him to many and made his passing even more painful.

“It is extremely hard to process the news that Segun Awolowo Jr. is gone, but we submit unreservedly to the will of the Almighty God, who has called him to His bosom. We are deeply heartbroken, but we take consolation in the exemplary lessons his life taught us, for he was indeed a jolly good fellow,” he said.

Abiodun noted that although Awolowo Jr. was born two months after his father’s death and became familiar with grief early in life, he rose above adversity to establish himself as an icon in his own right.

He recalled that after being called to the Bar in December 1989, Awolowo worked with the law firms of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co., before serving as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence, and Legal Matters under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, Awolowo’s subsequent service as Special Assistant to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Secretary for Social Development, and later Secretary of Transport between 2007 and 2011, as well as his tenure as Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, were exemplary and unblemished.

He added that Awolowo’s dedication to national development earned him unanimous election in July 2021 as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states.

“His earthly sojourn may have been brief, but it was hugely impactful,” the governor said.

Abiodun commiserated with his wife and children, the Awolowo family, and Nigerians at large, praying that God grants them the strength to bear the loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose,” he added.