Ogun govt links tree planting to improved forest security

The Ogun State Government has said that ongoing tree-planting activities in forest reserves across the state have made the forests uninhabitable for kidnappers, militant groups and land grabbers.

The Commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, who stated this in Abeokuta while addressing staff during a prayer session organised by the ministry, said the tree-planting initiative had forced kidnappers, militant groups and land grabbers out of the forest reserves.

He urged staff to remain positive and work as a united team, saying that no task was insurmountable when approached with a positive mindset and strong teamwork, to achieve the ministry’s objectives in the New Year.

Oludotun said the ministry had been assigned ambitious goals for the year, stressing that collective efforts would be required to meet them, adding that the government had created an enabling working environment through the provision of essential facilities to enhance productivity.

He mentioned solar lighting systems and walkie-talkies among recently acquired equipment intended to ensure smooth operations within the ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Adekunle Oyesanwen, advised staff to adhere strictly to due process and ensure that official communication passed through appropriate administrative channels.