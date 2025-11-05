Ogun govt orders 25-year-old Ibara GRA mosque to vacate in seven days

The Ogun State Government has issued a seven-day quit notice to the management of the Ibara Housing Estate Mosque, located within the Ibara GRA in Abeokuta, threatening demolition of the over 25-year-old structure.

The notice, dated November 5, 2025, and signed by the General Manager, Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, directed the mosque community to vacate the premises within seven days.

It further warned that the government would not be liable for any damages or losses during the impending demolition exercise.

Worshippers were taken aback when a government official, suspected to be from the Planning and Development Permit Authority, served the notice immediately after the Zuhr (noon) prayer.

Members of the mosque also expressed concern over what they described as a “sudden and unfair” move by the government, especially given the mosque’s long-standing presence in the estate.

Part of the notice read, “Sequel to our Notice of Contravention served on you, you are hereby informed to vacate the property within seven days from the date of service of this notice.

“You are advised to remove all valuables within the specified time.

“Please note that the Authority will not be liable for any loss suffered by you or claim for compensation whatsoever for any removable property damaged or destroyed during the impending demolition of the development. You are warned.”

It was alleged that the mosque management had not previously been served any contravention notice by the government.

However, on the same day the quit notice was delivered, another document titled “Notice of Contravention” was also served, signed by the same General Manager.

The contravention notice accused the mosque of “change of use from residential to mosque (public) within Ibara GRA” and “development suspected to be without permit.”

It directed the mosque’s management to submit all relevant planning documents, including a development permit, within 24 hours or restore the property to its original residential state within seven days.

An extract from the second notice stated, “It appears that the provisions of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022 and the enabling regulations of the State have been contravened in respect thereof.

“If you dispute the contraventions, you are requested to bring all documents in support of your case, including your planning permit, to the undersigned within 24 hours of the service of this notice.

“If you fail to remove the said contravention(s) within seven days from the date of service of this notice, the said contravention shall be demolished after the service of notice of demolition on you/the property.”