Ogun police arrest Okada rider with wife’s corpse

Police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as an Okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh corpse, suspected to be his wife’s dead body, to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was said to be a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police on Wednesday at about 1:05 pm, while escaping with the corpse from the community.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that the Okada rider was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation by police in Ilaro following information received by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the corpse of a woman on his motorcycle.

She said that the DPO swiftly led his men into action, and the suspect was intercepted with a corpse tied in a sack at the back of his bike and was promptly arrested.

The Police PRO stated that the sack was later opened and the corpse was identified as his wife, showing bleeding around the neck and cutlass injuries resulting from violence on her body.

She said that the police suspected foul play and later recovered a blood-stained cutlass from the crime scene, adding that the suspect had been taken into police custody while the remains of the victim had been taken to the State Morgue in Ilaro for autopsy.

Odutola said, “On Wednesday, 19th November 2025, at about 1305hrs, the Divisional Police Officer in Ilaro received credible information that a suspected felon, Godonu Lowe ‘m’ of Omolende Village via Idogo, was transporting the corpse of an unknown woman on a motorcycle in an attempt to escape from the community.”

“Acting swiftly, police operatives intercepted the suspect and a sack tied to the back of his motorcycle was untied.”

“The content was discovered to be the corpse of an adult female, later identified as his wife. The body bore marks of violence, bleeding around the neck, suggesting foul play.”

“A blood-stained cutlass was recovered at the crime scene. The prime suspect was taken into custody while the remains of the victim have been evacuated to the State Morgue in Ilaro for preservation and autopsy.” She added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, therefore, urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to assist the police in crime prevention and detection.

The CP emphasised that even the slightest suspicion reported to the police could save lives.

In other news, kidnappers, on Wednesday, attacked and abducted four farmers while they were harvesting their farm produce in Bokungi village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A community source told our reporter over the phone that the farmers were taken in two separate operations by the outlaws.

According to another male source, it happened while residents were busy harvesting and packing their produce.

Details observed on NupekoTv-Lafiagi revealed that the attack occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM last Wednesday.

A local TV station said, “in the first assault, two farmers were abducted while they were packaging their harvested rice. Moments later, another two individuals were kidnapped from a neighbouring farm, bringing the total number of victims to four.”

Meanwhile, the manner in which the attack was coordinated has heightened residents’ fears in the community.

Also, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of schools in four local governments troubled by the rising insecurity.

A circular obtained by Newsmen directed schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs to be shut down indefinitely.