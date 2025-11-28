Ogun sets up committee to resolve farmers-herders clash, boost food security

The Ogun State Government on Friday established the Farmers–Herders Conflict Resolution Committee to resolve the cattle rustling dispute that threatens agricultural productivity, rural safety and community peace in the state.

The committee, saddled with other responsibilities, including crop verification, livestock losses, sensitisation, data gathering, and trust rebuilding, created synergy between the two parties to ensure food security in the state.

Commissioner for Food and Security, Mr. Bolu Owotomo, disclosed this at the Stakeholders Meeting on Security for Farmers, Herders and Livestock Production, held at the Ogun State Veterinary Complex, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The theme of the event is ‘Strengthening Collaboration For Food Security: Addressing Farmers-Herders Clash’.

Owotomo said the purpose of establishing the Farmers-Herders Conflict Resolution Committee was to ensure peaceful coexistence and address looming challenges, particularly cattle rustling, between the two groups, to maximise food production in the state.

He divulged that as the state enters into dry season, it had become imperative for farmers-herders to have mutual understanding to live together in unity, to boost farm and livestock production, which are vital to food security, job creation, and industrial growth.

The commissioner, who said the government would not fold its arms and watch both parties engage in conflict that sometimes leads to death, stressed that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was committed to securing the lives of both farmers and herders.

He said, “We are gathered today to address the growing challenge of farmer–herder conflict and cattle rustling—issues that threaten our agricultural productivity, rural safety, and community peace.

“These challenges can no longer be ignored; we must confront them collectively and decisively. Agriculture is the backbone of our state. Both crop and livestock production are vital to food security, job creation, and industrial growth.

“Protecting farmers and herders is therefore a core priority of the Ogun State Government, because our progress depends on peaceful cooperation between both sectors.

“To strengthen this peace, we established the Farmers–Herders Conflict Resolution Committee, which we intend to cascade down to local governments and communities.”

“The committee has been instrumental in swift dispute resolution, verification of crop and livestock losses, sensitisation, data gathering, and rebuilding trust. As we enter the dry season, the government will continue to provide unwavering support.”

Speaking, Chairman, Cassava Growers Association, Ogun State, Agbeloba Oladele Awoleri, said that he felt elevated over the meeting with the stakeholders from both farmers and herders, especially on the committee established by the government, saying that he was certain that in the end, there would be a cordial relationship between the two parties.

“We have been looking for this kind of opportunity, where the farmers and herders will come together. It has been happening in other states, and now it is happening in Ogun State. I believe at the end of this meeting, the farmers and the herders will collaborate and work together,” he said.

Earlier, the Seriki Fulani of Abeokuta, Mohammad Kabie Labar, said that the committee set up would, no doubt, foster unity between farmers and herders to maintain peace at the grassroots level.

“The only problems we have here in Southwest are Farmers-Herders clash, which I believe the government is doing the needful through the establishment of the committee to resolve conflicts that arise between both parties,” he added.