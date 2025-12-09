Ogun warns residents against indiscriminate dumping of waste

• Says violators risk fines, imprisonment

Ogun State Government, yesterday, warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages, on streets, and other unapproved spots in the state, saying that violators risk both fines and jail term.



The state government, which gave the warning through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Waste Management, Abayomi Hunye, said it had observed in the past few weeks that most people in markets dump waste indiscriminately, polluting the environment and creating a climate of filth.



It warned such people to take note of the provisions of the (2020) law establishing the Ogun State Waste Management Authority and other matters connected therewith.



“The Ogun State Government can no longer tolerate the pernicious practice of dumping waste indiscriminately.

“All the approved markets in the state have designated areas and containers for refuse disposal, but many people still dump refuse anywhere they choose, putting public health in jeopardy.”

“There’s a law against this, and henceforth, the state government will not hesitate to implement the provisions and bring sanity to the state.”