Okeke bags int’l award on climate change advocacy

The first Professor of Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability in Africa, Professor Gerald Okeke Ndubuisi, has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement in Optimistic Climate Impact Advocacy award. This recognition was bestowed upon him at the Africa Intercontinental and Global Awards held in Abuja.

Okeke’s groundbreaking work on climate change and environmental sustainability has had a profound impact globally. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has published numerous papers and collaborated with international researchers. His exceptional leadership and vision for Africa’s future have earned him this coveted award.

As a three-time Professional Leadership Practitioners Institute’s (PLPI) Ambassadors Awardee and holder of three Ph.D. certificates, his dedication to climate change advocacy and environmental sustainability is evident. This latest recognition is a testament to his tireless efforts in promoting sustainable development.

Okeke expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and family for their unwavering support.

“This award is a recognition of the hard work and collaboration that has gone into our research,” he said.

The award comes with notable privileges, including a diplomatic passport, honorary doctorate, and ambassadorial plate number.

This achievement is a shining example of Okeke’s commitment to creating a better future for Africa and the world.