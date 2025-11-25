Okorocha fetes Abuja IDPs, donates empowerment items

Amen Okorocha, the second son of former Imo State Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha, at the weekend, celebrated his birthday with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and persons with disabilities at the New Karamajiji community in Abuja.

He donated empowerment items and financial support to residents during an outreach organised by the Rochas Foundation, in partnership with the Juremi Foundation, an event that brought smiles and renewed hope to hundreds of vulnerable people in the community.

Amen, while speaking during the outreach, said the inspiration to celebrate with the Karamajiji community came from a longstanding relationship with the residents.

He said: “The inspiration came from something we started a while ago. Karamajiji is not a new community to me. We have been here for about seven years.

“But today, I decided to celebrate my birthday with my family, the physically challenged members of Karamajiji and the less privileged.

“What I encountered today was more than I expected. We saw burnt victims and very serious cases. For the first time in all my outreaches, after we gave N1 million, members of the community themselves started giving out N500 and N200. That is what Nigeria is about. That is the love we grew up with. It excited me deeply.”

Amen expressed surprise at the level of need he witnessed, as well as the generosity displayed by the residents.

He noted that the outreach focused on empowerment beyond feeding, adding, “We brought empowerment items, bikes, sewing machines, and cash prizes. We danced with the kids, which was fun. We brought equipment that could help them start a business, not just food that will be finished today.”

In his remark, the Secretary to Persons with Disabilities in the FCT communities, Mohammed Dantile, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Rochas Foundation and partners for their long-standing support.

Dantile said, “We deeply appreciate Juremi and the Rochas Foundation for always being here to touch our lives. Today, November 22, 2025, is a special day. Many of us did not even know how to appreciate.

“Our strength comes from Almighty God, and we pray that He blesses us with long life and prosperity. Rochas has been a father to us, and we have been together for almost 20 years.”

He said that the skills acquisition centre built by the Rochas Foundation had trained residents in television repairs, computer studies, music, shoemaking, and welding.

“So far, we have graduated about 250 persons with disabilities and empowered them. Every year, he carries out empowerment programmes for us.

“Regarding the government, we have received some support. But most of the things you see here come from NGOs like the Rochas Foundation. NGOs have done a lot for us, sometimes even more than the government,” he added.

He also acknowledged the support from the wife of the President on provision of food items, scholarships, and healthcare support.

In her remark, Nkechi Okorocha, wife of the former Imo State governor, expressed pride in her son’s compassion and dedication to humanitarian work.

She said: “I am excited that he chose to celebrate his birthday with the less privileged, people who had forgotten how to smile. He is making them feel important, feel recognised, feel like they matter.”

She, however, described Amen as “a son with a very large heart,” noting that he grew up in an environment where giving was a way of life.

She called on the government, NGOs and individuals to increase their efforts in supporting vulnerable people across the country.

“To him, life without giving is no life. So, what he is doing today does not surprise us. Our only prayer is that he continues to do much more than we have even imagined, because the joy from helping people is indescribable.

“Even the smallest support can change someone’s life. As a Christian, the Bible says whatever we do for people on earth is what God sees. I encourage everyone to create time not just for self, but also for the next person. Show them love,” she added.