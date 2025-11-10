Okun monarchs reject Kogi governor’s second term bid

Tinubu, Ododo lauded over INEC, COAS appointments

Traditional rulers of Kogi West Senatorial District, covering five local councils, have rejected the second term bid of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

They warned that the ambition may likely cause socio-economic disaffection.

The monarchs, under the umbrella of the Okun Leaders League (OLL), stated that they were not in support of the governor’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement by Canon Andrew Baiyekuhi, Kabba-Bunu; Mallam Qassim Yusuf, Ijumu; Dr James Ogbondeminu, Mopamuro; Engineer Omobowale Palufe, Yagba East; and Chief Samuel Obaro, Yagba West, the traditional rulers cautioned the governor against denigrating the royal institution of Okunland, in his “desperate quest for endorsement for a second term.”

Representatives of OLL from the five local government areas, and the leaders, said they reliably gathered that Governor Ododo, on Thursday, November 5, 2025, invited chairmen of the traditional councils of the five core Okun local government areas, led by the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, for a security meeting.

MEANWHILE, President Ahmed Tinubu and the governor have been applauded for the appointment of two Kogi sons into critical offices of responsibility.

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, expressed his excitement in a statement in Lokoja yesterday.

Idris said the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC Chairman and Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) came with great joy and appreciation across the state.