Olatinwo bags award of excellence in administration from SOGON

Former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Professor AbdulWaheed Olatinwo, has described the practice of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Nigeria as one of the best in the world.

He affirmed this while being conferred with an award of “Excellence in Administration” by the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, during its Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

According to Olatinwo, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Ilorin, “the commitment of SOGON to excellence in women’s health and the advancement of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Nigeria is truly inspiring, making it one of the best in the world.”

He acknowledged the efforts of all his colleagues at sustaining the expected standards of women’s health in Nigeria, adding that the award conferred on him was feasible through the support given by his colleagues and their collective efforts.

The award recipient spoke against inhuman treatment of some women in Nigeria, especially pregnant women by their husbands, urging the relevant arm of government to legislate against such vices with stringent penalties.

Besides, he canvassed prompt prosecution of cases of rape against women, noting that apart from the traumatic effects on the victims, it would portray the nation as being insensitive to the vulnerability of women in Nigeria.

According to him, “such cases were on the increase in South Africa, for instance, some years back, but the government of the country rose to the occasion via enactment of relevant laws against rape, especially, and today, the result is there for all to see. Nigeria too can take a clue from this.”

For him, the award would spur him into more responsibilities and expectations in his chosen field, thanking the leadership of the association for their thoughtful choice of him as a recipient.

He expressed his appreciation to the managements of the University of Ilorin and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for giving him a conducive environment to thrive as both a lecturer and a surgeon.

Born some six decades ago, Olatinwo, a native of Offa in Offa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, began his education at Adesola Model School, Offa, in 1968. He earned his MBBS degree from the University of Maiduguri and his Fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS) in 1995.

He was the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) from 2010 to 2018. His contributions, however, extend beyond clinical practice to governance and research.