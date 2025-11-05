Olusoji celebrates Ayere Day, unveils education renewal plan for hometown

The quiet community of Ayere in Ijumu Local Council of Kogi State came alive recently as indigenes from across Nigeria and the diaspora gathered for the 30th edition of Ayere Day, also known as Atuosi.

The event, a long-standing tradition, served as both a cultural celebration and a symbol of unity and homecoming.

Among the dignitaries in attendance was businessman and philanthropist, Asiwaju Prince Dr Olatunji Olusoji, the Asiwaju I of Ayere Kingdom. His arrival drew excitement and admiration from residents who regard him as one of the community’s most accomplished sons.

Despite his demanding schedule, Olusoji returned home to mark the occasion and reaffirm his commitment to Ayere’s development. During the event, he announced plans to personally renovate all public schools in the community and equip them with modern learning facilities.

“Education has helped me to be where I am today,” he said. “I am passionate about the educational development of our people.”

His remarks echoed his consistent investment in human capital through the Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation (PROOF). Earlier this year, he donated N15 million to sponsor 100 students of the College of Education for three years, another N15 million to the College of Agriculture, and initiated plans to build a modern hostel at Kogi State University.

The foundation has also recruited 32 teachers for government schools in Ayere, helping to address a long-standing shortage of educators. Community leaders say these interventions are already improving the lives of students and families.

The 2025 Ayere Day celebration featured traditional dances, cultural displays, and communal thanksgiving. A special tribute was also held in honour of Olusoji’s birthday, with speakers praising his enduring contributions to the town’s progress.

In his remarks, Olusoji emphasised the importance of partnership between communities and government in achieving lasting development. After the celebration, he paid a courtesy visit to Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, who commended his efforts in education and rural empowerment.

Ododo pledged to prioritise road rehabilitation and infrastructure in Ayere, noting that the state would complement community-led initiatives like those championed by the Asiwaju.

Through his company, Grosvenor Group, and the PROOF Foundation, Olusoji has established a model of philanthropy focused on empowerment rather than dependency. His projects, spanning education, infrastructure, and youth development, continue to inspire admiration across Kogi State.