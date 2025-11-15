Ondo Assembly members pass no confidence vote on speaker

The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly took a new twist on Friday following the passage of a vote of no confidence on the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji.

The lawmakers also issued an impeachment notice to the Speaker, signed by 12 out of the 26 members, who accused Oladiji of gross misconduct. The lawmakers, who signed the impeachment notice, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for immediate investigation, prosecution and recovery of all public funds allegedly misappropriated under the watch of Oladiji.

They include Jide Oguntodu (Akure South 1), Temitope Akomolafe (Ifedore), Fatai Atere (Akoko North/West 1), Toyin Japhet (Akoko North East), Raymond Daodu (Akoko South West 1) and Samuel Ifabiyi (Odigbo 1).

Others are Babatunde Fasonu (Odigbo 2), Oluwatosin Ogunlowo (Idanre), Afe Felix (Akoko North/West 2), Nelson Akinsuroju (Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo), Akinruntan Abayomi (Ilaje 1) and Stephen Abitogun (Akure South 2).

The lawmakers accused the Speaker of allegedly diverting the sum of N50 million appropriated for the conduct of a public hearing as well as misappropriating monthly operational grants to the Assembly.

According to them, the alleged actions of the Speaker contravened paragraph 9, Part I, Fifth Schedule, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), prohibition of abuse of office by a public officer, as well as the Seventh Schedule, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) – violation of the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance.

“Section 19, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 – abuse of office to confer corrupt or unfair advantage; Section 390, Criminal Code Act (Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004) – stealing by a person in the public service.

“The said infractions amount to gross misconduct within the meaning ascribed by Section 188 (11) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) (applied by necessary implication), and have gravely impaired the institutional integrity and lawful operations of the House,” the lawmakers stated.

Reacting to the development, an aide to the Speaker, who craved anonymity, described the impeachment threat as “a political storm in a teacup”, stressing that it was dead on arrival.

The crisis in the Assembly began a few days ago after the lawmakers staged a walkout in protest against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s N531 billion supplementary budget, accusing Oladiji of attempting to push the bill through hastily amid poor performance of the 2025 budget despite less than two months to the end of the fiscal year.