Ondo residents mount barricade, protest abandoned, deplorable road

Residents of the Ijoka community, in the Akure South Local Council Area of Ondo State, shut down socio-economic activities on Monday while protesting against the abandoned and deplorable state of the major road linking the community to other parts of the Akure metropolis.

With the infuriated residents mounting barricades on the road with logs of wood and piles of stones as early as 7:00 am, the protesters forced hundreds of commuters to abandon their vehicles and trek long distances to their destinations.

With the gridlock stretching into adjoining major routes such as Oda Road and Oluwatuyi, the angry residents accused the state government of abandoning the dualisation of the Ijoka road project, which was inaugurated about seven years ago during the administration of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The residents claimed that all work on the road ceased following the governor’s passing in December 2023, and the road, which they described as one of the state capital’s busiest and most strategic routes, has since deteriorated further.

Armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Fix Ijoka Road, Save Our Lives”, “No More Promises, We Need Action”, and “We Deserve Good Roads Too”, they completed Akeredolu’s projects, saying, “We’ve Been Forgotten Since Akeredolu Died”, as the residents chanted solidarity songs and demanded immediate government intervention.

Commercial drivers and motorcyclist riders, popularly known as Okada riders, also joined the protest, honking their horns and calling for the mobilisation of contractors to the site.

Lamenting over the situation, one of the protest leaders, Dele Akinola, disclosed that the action became inevitable after years of neglect and broken promises by successive administrations.

He said, “It’s painful; this road was a top priority for the late governor. He came here himself and promised it would be completed. After his passing, it’s as if the government forgot we exist. The partial work that has already begun to deteriorate is due to erosion and a lack of maintenance.

“Every rainy season, this road becomes a river. Cars break down daily, tricycles tip over, and people get injured. We have written petitions, made appeals, and even met with government officials, but no tangible action has been taken. This protest is not political; we only want a motorable road. That’s all we’re asking for.”

A community leader, Chief Kayode Ogunleye, appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to honour Akeredolu’s legacy by completing the abandoned project, stressing that “finishing this road would be the best way to respect the memory of his predecessor and ease the suffering of thousands of Akure residents.”

Attempts to speak with the Commissioner for Works in the state, Abiola Olawoye, were unsuccessful, but a senior official in the Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that the government was aware of the poor condition of the road and assured that plans were underway for its rehabilitation.

The Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Gbenga Fasua, who visited the scene of the protest, appealed to the residents to remain calm.

“We understand your frustration, and the government is not turning a blind eye. Work on Ijoka Road will commence shortly. I appeal to all residents to cooperate and be patient while the authorities put measures in place to fix this road once and for all,” he stated.