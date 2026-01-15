One arrested over co-hunter’s death in Oyo

Student killed in separate incident

The police in Oyo State have arrested a 35-year-old hunter, Waheed Rasaki, for allegedly shooting his co-hunter, Femi Oyedepo, to death during a hunting expedition in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7, at the Oretan Ijaiye Forest, Moniya, in the Akinyele Local Council area of the state.

The spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan, saying the victim died on the spot after being shot.

“The victim slumped and died on the spot. Police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, promptly visited the scene, discovered the lifeless body, and arrested the suspect, who is currently in police custody,” Ayanlade said.

He added that investigations had commenced, noting that the case underscored the command’s prompt response to both criminal and accidental fatalities.

In a separate incident, the police also arrested Olatunji Segun in connection with the killing of a student of Michael Adeniyi Koleoso Polytechnic, Saki.

According to Ayanlade, the command received a distress call on January 7 at about 2:30 p.m., reporting a fight among students of the polytechnic at the Challenge 1 area behind the school.

“During the altercation, one student sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to Tunmise Private Hospital, Saki, where the victim later succumbed to the injury,” he said.

He added that one expended cartridge was recovered at the scene and that investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances and motive behind the killing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, commended officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and swift action, assuring residents that the command remains committed to maintaining law and order and bringing offenders to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with the police and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station to help safeguard lives and property.