One dead, six injured as commercial bus rams into stationary truck in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority yesterday arrested a truck driver following a fatal crash near Majidun, heading towards Ogolonto, opposite the MRS Filling Station.

The collision, which occurred in the early hours, involved a Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number EPE 494 XM and a stationary tipper truck. An adult female passenger died at the scene, while five female passengers and one male sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.

According to LASTMA, its operatives swiftly pursued and apprehended the tipper truck driver, who attempted to flee after the crash. The commercial bus driver was also arrested. Both men were handed over to the Ipakodo Police Division for investigation.

Preliminary findings indicated that the bus, chartered to convey passengers to a programme in Ogijo, suffered sudden brake failure. The driver, who was reportedly speeding, lost control and rammed into the tipper truck, which was parked by the roadside for diesel purchase.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, confirmed that the injured victims were taken to Benic Special Hospital, while the deceased was evacuated to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for formal documentation. LASTMA officers also cleared the wreckage to restore traffic flow towards Ikorodu Garage.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed for strength for the family and a quick recovery for the injured.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to exercise caution, vigilance and discipline, noting that overspeeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to mechanical faults or sudden hazards and increases the likelihood of catastrophic accidents. He reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to protecting lives and promoting a safer driving culture in Lagos State.