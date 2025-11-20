Onikoyi royal family suit fixed Jan 19

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has fixed January 19, 2026, for the hearing of a suit filed by members of the Onikoyi royal family challenging the appointment and installation of Prince Kunle Fafunwa as the Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Moba land.

Justice O. A. Oresanya fixed the date after the case came up for mention and for further hearing and determination of pending applications.

The claimants were represented by Jimoh Lasisi (SAN) and former Lagos Attorney-General Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), while Wale Adesokan (SAN) appeared for the 4th defendant.

The claimants in the suit, Otunba Abdul Ganiyi Kolawole Onikoyi, Prince Akinola Oyeniyi Fafunwa, Prince Abdul Waliu Omogbolahan Sulaimon, Chief Hassan Kehinde Elegushi, Alhaji Musiliu Abidemi Onikoyi, Alhaja Wosilat Quadri, Mrs Adeola Davies, Prince Babatunde Onikoyi, Prince Babatunde Shadeko, and Alhaji Ashraf Akinyemi Esinlokun instituted the action on behalf of the Onikoyi Chieftaincy family.

The defendants are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Eti-Osa Local Government, and Prince Kunle Fafunwa.

The claimants are challenging the legality of Oba’s appointment in the suit filed by their counsel, Mr Ademola Ekundayo of Hill City Associates, Ikeja.

The claimants seek several declaratory and injunctive reliefs, contending that the selection, approval, and installation of Prince Fafunwa were illegal, null, and void.

They argued that the process contravened the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration of 2006 and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, which regulates succession to the Onikoyi stool.

Specifically, they are asking the court to set aside Fafunwa’s appointment and restrain him from parading himself as Oba Onikoyi, while also urging the court to direct the Lagos State Government to confirm and install Prince Abdul Waliu Omogbolahan Sulaimon as the rightful monarch.

Justice Oresanya has adjourned the matter to January 19, 2026, for further proceedings.