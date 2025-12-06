Osun community abolishes FGM practice, to arrest perpetrators

Residents of Ajogba Community in Ilesa East Local Government Area of Osun State have openly pledged to abandon Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) amid increasing cases, vowing to hand over anyone caught in the act to law enforcement agencies.

This resolution was adopted on Friday during a public declaration ceremony for FGM Abandonment in Osun State, organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI), with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The community pledged to collaborate with the government and stakeholders to eliminate the unlawful act.

The chairman of the community, Chief O. Aluko, said that since the practice has been outlawed and declared illegal, it is a serious offence for any community member to mutilate the genitalia of their female children.

Addressing members of the community, Aluko said, “We have abolished FGM in our community, and ever since it was announced, we have not heard of anyone engaging in FGM. We are assuring the government and NGOs that such practices will never rear their ugly head in our community again.”

He declared that FGM has become a practice of the past in the community, promising to supervise the abandonment to ensure its effectiveness.

According to him, with the support of NGOs, the community has erected a billboard stating that FGM has been abandoned in Ajogba community and its environs. “We therefore declare that we have resolved to abandon FGM. All members shall work towards the abandonment of the practice. We will collaborate with government to ensure that anyone caught in the act will.be handed over to security agencies,” he said.

Aluko announced that there is a whistleblowing strategy to be adopted by the community, whereby a surveillance team constituted would keep a close watch and promptly report anyone attempting female genital mutilation.

In his remarks, a community leader, Mr Olawale Olowokere, reiterated the community’s willingness to promptly expose perpetrators even before they carry out the act.

“We will report any offender to law enforcement agency. FGM is actually harming our girl child. From our traditional cabinet, all villages, religious groups and other Associations in our communities, we say no to FGM.

“The damages and impacts on the health of our daughters and our women are severe, and this cannot continue. It is affecting impacts of social and economic activities. It is our considered view that FGM can not be of any benefit to our community and our people, therefore, its abandonment,” Olowokere said.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Akinyele, the Chief Executive Officer of a community-based organisation employed by AHI, Godly Seed Welfare & Children Care Centre International, expressed concern over the high prevalence of FGM in Osun State, particularly in rural areas.

Despite ongoing sensitisation efforts, she noted that FGM remains a significant issue, adding that her organisation has partnered with others to sensitise Ajogba community to abandon the practice.

“We have sensitised the community on the dangers of female genital mutilation, and they have seen reasons to forsake the practice and even joined us in the campaign against Female Genital Mutilation,” she said.

She pointed out that the World Health Organisation has recognised FGM as a factor contributing to complications during childbirth and infections affecting women.

“It is essential for them to recognise that this practice is not only harmful but also a form of violence against female children. There are specific regions in Osun where FGM is still prevalent, even involving some health practitioners,” Akinyele said.

She expressed delight that the community agreed to abandon FGM and even constituted a surveillance team to monitor childbirth and what they do to them.

She said, “The punishment for offenders of FGM is spelt out in law. Last week, we still got information that a couple carried out the mutilation of a baby girl. Many people have turned it into a norm. Whatever reasons they are giving are myths and untenable. This culture is breaking home, exposing the survivor to diseases and might even lead to death. We want people to know that it is now an offence to carry out the practice. No religion mandates female circumcision. Now that this signpost reveals the declaration of an end to FGM, we hope that Ajogba community will permanently abandon FGM.”