Otu hails return of Tinapa to state govt

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” noting that the development is a new dawn for the state’s economy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Calabar at the weekend, Otu said the recovery of Tinapa symbolised not just the reclaiming of a major asset but the revival of a vision that once placed Cross River on the global economic map.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience and resilience,” Otu said.

Recalling its conception under former Governor Donald Duke, Otu said Tinapa once showcased the state’s capacity for bold, investment-driven development. He assured that his administration, under the People First Agenda, would reposition the Free Zone as a hub for trade, tourism and creative enterprise.

“We are breathing new life into Tinapa, not as a relic of abandoned ambition but as a living symbol of Cross River’s resilience,” he stated.

The governor disclosed that the state is already engaging credible investors and partners to transform the facility into a vibrant centre of commerce and job creation, operating under a transparent and accountable management structure.

“This moment is a collective victory — for our past leaders whose dreams gave it birth, for the government that fought to reclaim it, and for the future generations who will inherit its promise. Together, we shall turn this symbol of struggle into a testament of triumph,” Otu said.

He also extended appreciation to the Federal Government and relevant agencies for their cooperation in the transition process, commending all stakeholders who worked behind the scenes to make the return possible.

The governor concluded with a note of hope and determination, reaffirming that the rebirth of Tinapa would mark the beginning of a new economic dawn for Cross River State.