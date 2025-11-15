Our infrastructure will stand the test of time, says Abiodun

*Vows To Complete Akute-Ijoko Road

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.



The governor also assured residents that his administration will soon complete the 20-kilometre Akute–Ijoko Road in Ifo Local Council. Speaking during the unveiling of the newly remodeled Executive Council Chambers at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, witnessed by former governor Olusegun Osoba, the governor lamented the dilapidated condition of the edifice before its renovation, describing it as “an embarrassment.”



According to him, the decision to remodel rather than construct a new Governor’s Office was deliberate.



“This office was in total decay and an embarrassment. We chose not to build another Governor’s Office but to remodel the existing one. Investors will not be in doubt of our seriousness when they see new things in the state,” he said.

The remodeled Chambers is equipped with modern hi-tech facilities, including a state-of-the-art public address system, individual monitors displaying meeting agendas and deliberations, three large television screens for live discussions, modern executive chairs, and enhanced lighting to create the right ambience for serious state business.



Abiodun noted that the project was part of the administration’s broader regeneration agenda, which also includes the facelift of major landmarks such as the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA).



He added that the regeneration efforts align with the state’s Urban Renewal Programme and the vision to deliver good governance while creating an enabling environment for long-term development.



The governor highlighted his administration’s strides in infrastructure, security, health, education, and housing – key pillars of the ISEYA mantra – and emphasised that the new Executive Council Chambers would provide a conducive environment for strategic thinking and decision-making for the benefit of the people.



He commended members of the State Executive Council for their contributions to the administration’s achievements, noting that their ideas and dedication were instrumental to the progress recorded.



In his remarks, Osoba applauded the governor for the ongoing transformation across the state. He expressed delight at the new look of the Ibara GRA. He also commended the governor for delivering a world-class Executive Council Chambers comparable to any of its kind globally.



Speaking while inspecting ongoing work on the first phase of the 9.7-kilometre stretch of Akute-Ijoko road, shortly after commissioning the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road, also in Ifo Local Council, Abiodun noted that the Akute–Ijoko project is being executed in phases as part of a well-structured implementation plan designed by his administration.

“This road is almost 20 kilometres long – 20 kilometres of dual carriageway, which means 40 kilometres with drainages. By His grace, we will finish this road,” he said.