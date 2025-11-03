Our Operation Know Your Neighbour is yielding results – Ebonyi NSCDC

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ebonyi State Command, Commandant Francis Chika Nnadi, stated on Monday that the Operation Know Your Neighbour, introduced by his command to tackle illegal activities and social vices in the state, is delivering the expected results, as significant breakthroughs have been achieved.

Briefing journalists in his office on his one-year tenure, Commandant Nnadi noted that through Operation Know Your Neighbour, the command was able to arrest suspects involved in dealing with adulterated fertilisers and other illegal operators, adding that the command has secured over 17 convictions.

He described their activities as major threats to public safety, food security, and environmental sustainability, and added that the Command is committed to curbing acts of economic sabotage and restoring discipline across critical sectors in the state.

He also mentioned that the Command now encourages community vigilance, noting that people must begin to profile those they live with, because many criminals operate freely due to a lack of scrutiny.

Commandant Nnadi, however, applauded the governor, Francis Nwifuru, for the various support he has provided for the NSCDC in the state, noting that the governor has promised some operational vehicles to assist them, which I am sure he will do for us.

“The state is supporting me. Of course, if you look around, the government has approved the landscaping of the NSCDC headquarters. If you were here when the rains were heavy, we would not be able to work. However, the government is now doing it. And that’s part of the support,” he stated.

Nnadi, however, stated that as part of the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, his mandate is to reform and reposition the operations of the NSCDC in Ebonyi, particularly in safeguarding public assets, resolving civil conflicts, and enforcing lawful resource management.

He assured that the Corps is working with the State Ministry of Solid Minerals, Federal Mines Officers, and relevant revenue authorities to ensure that only authorised miners operate in the state, while ensuring that environmental standards are not compromised.

“The Command has uncovered and shut down a network of illegal fertiliser vendors in Ebonyi, and our men are working closely with the State Task Force on Fertiliser Distribution to ensure offenders are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

As part of a broader security initiative, Commandant Nnadi outlined other key interventions by the Corps, including the formation of the Agro Rangers Squad to mitigate herder-farmer conflicts, and the Mining Marshals, tasked with overseeing lawful mining operations and preventing illegal extraction.

Others include the building of a Training Garden to physically equip his men, a Chapel for spiritual purposes, and the establishment of the Safe School Quick Response Unit, with a female-led digital team guiding the unit in protecting schools from attacks, kidnappings, and violence.

Other projects included the construction of a State-of-the-Art NSCDC Training School, a Crèche for staff welfare and the Civil Defence Community, a grassroots intelligence-sharing network with over 1,000 active members.

He continued, “Illegal mining operations, especially those done without proper licenses or safety oversight, are dangerous and unacceptable, and we are already monitoring locations where concerns were raised about underground mining by a Chinese company”.

“Through Operation Know Your Neighbour, we encourage community vigilance. People must begin to profile those they live with because many criminals operate freely due to lack of scrutiny,” Nnadi said.

He further warned vandals who damage public infrastructure such as streetlights, bridges, railings, and other utilities that the law will catch up with them, noting that several suspects involved in vandalism and cult-related crimes have already been remanded and are facing prosecution.

“Every day is for the thief, but one day is for the owner. Ebonyi cannot continue to lose public resources to criminal elements. We are here to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum,” he declared.

Nnadi called on Ebonyi residents to report suspicious activities to the nearest NSCDC office or the Civil Defence Community network, assuring the public that all reports would be acted upon swiftly and confidentially.