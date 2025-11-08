Oyebanji swears in 10 permanent secretaries

• Reaffirms Commitment To Merit-based Appointments Into Critical Positions

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday swore in 10 newly appointed permanent secretaries in the State Civil Service, urging them to discharge their duties effectively, including maintaining the tempo of development in the state.

Speaking at the event, Oyebanji urged the new permanent secretaries to work hand in hand with his administration to realise his government’s shared prosperity agenda as well as its vision of sustainable development in the state.

He told the audience, which included the deputy governor and other top government functionaries, that the new permanent secretaries emerged through a highly competitive process, stating that he would not play politics with appointments into critical positions, including the teaching profession.

The governor revealed that the process of their selection and appointments followed their success in the highly competitive examination, saying the exercise aims to strengthen the leadership of the civil service and reposition it for effective service delivery.

While commending the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, for being diligent and discreet in handling the selection and appointment process, he stressed the need for the government to foster a culture of creativity, cooperation, innovation, efficiency, effectiveness and accountability within the MDAs since governance has continued to be complex and demands urgent performance.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to merit, transparency, and fairness in the state civil service, insisting that appointments and promotions would no longer be influenced by politics, religion, gender, or personal connections.

While congratulating the new permanent secretaries, the governor reminded them that the custody of public funds and the effective implementation of government policies fall within their purview, adding that since their everyday choices would affect thousands of lives, they must be guided by patience and not convenience.

Those sworn in are S.O. Ibijola, Olaonipekun Eweje, Sunday Omoya, Morakinyo Akilo, Adelusi Lateef, Peter Ejimokun, Olufemi Adediran, Ayoola Clement, Bayode Lawrence, and Toyin Ojelabi-Pedro.

The governor said, “This administration has consistently upheld a merit-based mechanism in the selection and appointment of key officers in the civil service. Out of the 141 eligible candidates invited for a computer-based test facilitated by UMA Capital Partners, only 28 emerged on the shortlist for the final interviews, from among which the first 10 were selected. So we still have 18.”