Oyo Circular Road: Embrace peace, Aborisade tells affected property owners

A United Kingdom-based human rights activist and 2027 gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, Barrister Niyi Aborisade, on Friday called for calm among homeowners and landowners affected by the ongoing Ibadan Circular Road development.

Aborisade, who is the Mogaji of Ajagba Compound Oke-Offa Babasale in Ibadan, appealed to the residents to embrace dialogue, stressing that the project represents a major step in Oyo State’s developmental drive.

The historian made the call while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on Wednesday met with the property owners at the Ologuneru axis of the ongoing 110km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project to engage with them.

Makinde, at the engagement which lasted hours, listened to representatives of the property owners, noting that his government would not fail the people of the state. The governor declared that all issues relating to the setback and development corridor would be resolved before the expiration of his administration in 2027.

He equally reiterated his position that the government would ensure that adequate compensation is paid to property owners, noting that no house would be demolished without adequate compensation to the affected owners.

He added that necessary adjustments would be made in areas affected by the project, saying that the 150 metres setback would not be exceeded in already developed areas.

According to the governor, the Circular Road is a rapid transfer network that must comply with the highway code for standard road setback. Governor Makinde, who commended the residents of the 38 communities affected by the project for cooperating with his government to address the issues, said 10 people would be nominated from the affected property owners to form a committee that would work closely with the New Towns and Cities Development Authority, which is the authorised agency directly in charge of the Circular Road corridor.

In his reaction, Aborisade reiterated Makinde’s assurance at the Ologuneru meeting. According to him, development often comes with inconveniences, but the long-term benefits remain for the collective good. Aborisade noted that the governor has consistently shown himself to be a listening leader who places the people’s interest at the centre of governance. “After all, it is the people of Oyo State who entrusted him with their mandate,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the administration’s sincerity, Aborisade urged affected individuals to remain patient and work towards a peaceful resolution. “A compromise should be reached. I believe in the governor to stay true to his words, as he has done in the last six years, in the best interest of all involved,” he added.

He also advised that the people should avoid being pushed into violent protests that could ground the state or lead to the destruction of lives and properties.

He added that governance must remain people-driven: “Power is meaningless if not cemented by the will of the people.”