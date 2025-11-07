Pension committees hail Abiodun’s commitment to Ogun workers’ welfare

The Ogun State government under Prince Dapo Abiodun is fully committed to the welfare of workers in the state, according to the State and Local Government Pension Fund Management Committees.

The committees, which convened on Friday, November 6, to review progress on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) reforms, praised the government for successful enrolment and verification of employees, timely remittance of monthly deductions, and approval of palliative payments to retirees.

Other key milestones highlighted by the committees include the remittance of accrued pension rights to over 24,000 workers, approval of death benefits for 352 deceased employees, and a review of pension laws aimed at strengthening administration.

The committees reaffirmed their dedication to transparency, sustainability, and prompt benefit payments, assuring stakeholders of their diligent efforts in fulfilling CPS obligations.

Regarding future actions, the committees pledged to address existing challenges and plan the next phase of implementation, maintaining their focus on transparency, sustainability, and prompt benefit payments. Delegation from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) provided guidance on aligning with national standards.

This development is regarded as a testament to Governor Abiodun’s administration prioritising workers’ welfare and pension reform.

In other news, the Chairman of the Committee on Housing and a member representing Obafemi Owode State Constituency, Hon. Soneye Kayode, has called on the private sector and real estate professionals to invest in the state housing scheme.

Soneye stated that the development will complement the governor’s initiative on affordable housing for the state’s citizens and help reduce the state’s housing deficit.

He disclosed that Prince Abiodun has taken significant steps to address the housing deficit since he assumed office as governor, ensuring that people live conveniently and securely in Ogun.

Soneye, who was speaking during the commissioning of a housing project in Bara, Orile Imo area of Ogun, facilitated by Ogun traditional chief, High Chief Olakunle Olalekan, Asiwaju Orile Imo.

He noted that what Olalekan has done in Bara Housing is commendable, particularly in ensuring that he shared the vision of Gov. Abiodun for affordable housing.

Soneye argued that Ogun State has more affordable housing schemes now than before, calling on private realtors to take advantage by investing in the state housing schemes.

He said, “Olalekan, with all the empowerment and investment he has put up here, is really complementing the government’s effort in making people have access to affordable housing and live conveniently, which he has also put in the Ibara community.

“Government has done a lot, particularly in the area of affordable housing for the people. When he came in, there were significant housing deficits in the state, and he oversaw projects such as Kobape Housing, Prince Court Estate, and Prince Court Phase 2. A lot of housing cooperation has been done, even in Itori, in Ijebu Ode, and other areas. I’m opportune to be aware that another project is coming up at Idi-Ori in Abeokuta.”