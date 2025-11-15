PFN condemns Gumi’s claim of Christians ‘burying empty coffins

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has strongly condemned the recent statement by Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi alleging that Christians in the Middle Belt are “burying empty coffins” to fabricate a narrative of genocide.

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by the PFN National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Sylvanus Ukafia, and made available to the press.

Ukafia described Gumi’s claim as baseless, inflammatory and one that collapses under the slightest scrutiny.

“Across Nigerian cultures—Christian, Muslim and traditional—there is no practice of burying empty coffins,” Gumi reportedly said.

“Funerals are communal, identity-based rites anchored on real names, real families and real histories. The idea that entire communities are staging fake burials without a single whistleblower or inconsistency is not only illogical but deeply insulting.”

Ukafia noted that Nigeria has recorded thousands of genuine victims of terrorism and banditry, adding that there is no need for anyone to “invent” casualties.

He said the tragedies are well documented by humanitarian groups, international observers, satellite imagery and the media.

He further described Gumi’s allegation as propaganda and misinformation that trivialises real loss, fuels division and distracts from ongoing violence.

The statement reads: “To suggest that grieving communities are staging funerals is insensitive, irresponsible and morally reprehensible. If such mass staging truly occurred, who dug the graves?

“Who carried the coffins? Who filmed the events? Why has no participant, villager or bystander ever come forward? Public burials cannot be faked without multiple witnesses. Gumi presents not a single shred of proof.

“This statement fits a disturbing pattern in which Gumi routinely downplays or denies targeted killings of Christians and now seeks to delegitimise genuine suffering with a dangerous narrative timed to counter rising global concern, including condemnations by U.S. lawmakers.”

Ukafia urged public figures to exercise restraint and uphold truth and compassion in their statements, especially on issues involving human lives and national security.

U.S President Donald Trump recently alleged that Christians are being killed in large numbers in Nigeria by jihadists. He also called on the Nigerian government to put a stop to the trend, or the U.S will be forced to take action.

Trump also designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, just as he further threatened to stop aid to the country while alerting the U.S Department of War on possible action in Nigeria against terrorists.

Since Trump’s statement, the Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has issued multiple statements denying the claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria.

According to top government officials who admitted to terrorism in the country, the attacks by the terrorists are not selective, emphasising that Muslims suffer more at their hands than Christians.