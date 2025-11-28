PHOTOS: Some arms, ammunition recovered from suspects by police in Imo

As a part of preparations to ensure hitch-free Christmas celebrations, operatives of the Imo State police command few days ago stormed hideouts of some suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cult members, arresting them.

During the operations, led by the head of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in the state, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

This was disclosed about 5 a.m. on Friday in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

The statement read: “The Imo State Police Command has recorded yet another series of remarkable operational breakthroughs in line with the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, to decisively stamp out violent crimes and criminal networks across the State.

“Through intensified operations by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, operatives dismantled several syndicates, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered three (3) pump-action guns, two (2) AK-47 rifles, one (1) locally made pistol, thirty-one (31) rounds of ammunition and thirty-seven (37) live cartridges.”

According to Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the following were apprehended: “In one operation, officers arrested Odinaka Ekwebelem, Ejike Sunday, and Chinedu Duru, linked to the abduction of a young man at Faith Glorious Assembly Church, Awo-Omamma on 16/11/2025. Acting on intelligence, operatives traced the gang to a forest, rescued the victims unharmed, and recovered two (2) assault rifles.”

He continued: “In another case, operatives arrested 26-year-old Frank Onyemaechi of Ama-Asaa, Ngugu, Ikeduru LGA, after receiving credible information. A search of his phone revealed disturbing images of deceased and kidnapped persons. A follow-up search led to the recovery of a locally made pistol and the arrest of his wife, 24-year-old Chidimma Onyemaechi, who attempted to hide the weapon.”

Okoye disclosed that in other raids, the following suspects were nabbed, “In a different development, operatives raided a criminal hideout in Nchoko, Oru-East, arresting 22-year-old Nkwusi Tochukwu Casmir, 29-year-old Uchenna Ike, and 27-year-old Ikwunna David. The suspects confessed to being members of the NBM cult group terrorising the area. The Unit is pursuing additional fleeing accomplices linked to the group.”

In the area of vehicle and other snatches, he informed that the achievements were recorded, noting, “Similarly, while responding to reports of armed robbery and vehicle snatching, operatives confronted another gang attacking motorists at gunpoint. During the suspects’ escape attempt, one driver tragically lost his life after being attacked. The operatives arrested 25-year-old Okon Uket of Akwa Ibom and 25-year-old Uzoma Ezugo of Asaa in Ohaji LGA, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining gang members.”

After investigation is concluded, Okoye said the suspects would be arraigned, stressing that the Commissioner of Police in the state had expressed commitment to fight crime and criminality in the 27 local councils of the state.

“All arrested suspects will be thoroughly investigated and subsequently arraigned in court on the appropriate criminal charges.

“The Commissioner of Police reassures Imolites of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful yuletide season across the State.

He urges residents to remain calm, vigilant, law-abiding, and to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic,” he added