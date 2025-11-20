Plateau Diaspora group urges crackdown on killers in Plateau, Benue

The Plateau State Association, USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), a leading Diaspora organisation, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to combat armed groups responsible for recurring attacks in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the North Central region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National President of PSA-USA, Dr Barth Shepkong, lamented the persistent violence targeting communities in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Kanam and neighbouring areas.

He said the worsening insecurity demands stronger political will, coordinated security operations and visible government action to rebuild public confidence.

The statement, titled “Addressing Violence and Protecting Vulnerable Communities in Plateau State and the Middle Belt”, noted that the series of attacks continues to cause displacement, destruction of homes and farmlands, and the erosion of livelihoods across the affected communities.

Shepkong stressed that, beyond the emotions the attacks provoke, what Nigerians expect most is a clear demonstration of government resolve to identify perpetrators, prevent further violence and hold those involved accountable, irrespective of their networks or sponsors.

“We urge the authorities to intensify efforts, act decisively, and ensure that these criminal elements are arrested and prosecuted,” he said. “Communities want to see tangible steps showing that government is firmly on their side.”

He warned that delayed responses, silence or inconsistent interventions could embolden violent actors, undermine trust in state institutions and leave vulnerable populations exposed to repeated assaults.

According to him, a credible, intelligence-driven and well-coordinated security response, backed by transparent investigations, remains essential in reassuring affected residents and restoring long-term stability.

“Any peace that is not backed by justice and firm security action will not last,” Shepkong added. “People need to see that the state is capable of protecting them and committed to doing so.”

PSA-USA called on the Federal Government to prioritise the deployment of adequately equipped security personnel, strengthen intelligence gathering and ensure swift prosecution of attackers and their financiers.

The group also urged authorities to provide urgent humanitarian aid to displaced families, rebuild destroyed communities and adopt community-based protection systems to prevent future attacks.

Shepkong noted that PSA-USA, through its R64 Diaspora Campaign Fund, continues to assist internally displaced persons in Plateau State and support rehabilitation efforts across the 17 Local Government Areas and 64 wards.

“PSA-USA remains committed to peace, justice and the rebuilding of affected communities,” he said. “Our call is simple: let the government act decisively, bring perpetrators to justice and ensure that our people can return to their ancestral homes in safety.”