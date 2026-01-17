Plateau state MACBAN chairman condemns attacks on herders, rustling

The Plateau State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has strongly condemned the brazen case of cattle rustling that occurred on Thursday, at about 11pm in Ganawuri District, Riyom Local Council, Plateau State.

According to an eyewitness, a group of armed individuals, allegedly from Berom militias in Vom District in Jos South, stormed the herding community and opened fire on herders, rustling approximately 102 cows.

In a statement , on Friday, by the MACBAN Chairman, Plateau State Chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Babayo, he said as law-abiding citizens, MACBAN has consistently reported attacks and rustling of cattle to all security agencies in Plateau State.

“Unfortunately, attacks on herders and livestock have become a recurring menace in various communities, causing distress and economic hardship. We urge the security forces to help us recover the rustled cattle and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“We also appeal to the government to intensify efforts to address the root causes of these attacks and ensure the safety of lives and property,” Babayo concluded.