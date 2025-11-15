Police arrest 21 secondary school students over cultism in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School, Benin City, for suspected cult activities.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the students were between 14 and 17 years old.

According to Yamu, the arrest was made following a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi, off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City, by the suspects.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command has arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School located at Limit road off Benin-Sapele road, aged between 14 and 17years who are suspected to be cultists.

“This followed a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City.

“On 12th November, 2025, at about 1:45 p.m., operatives attached to the Loveworld Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, acting on credible intelligence, swiftly mobilised to Osemwende Public Secondary School, where students suspected to be engaged in cultism from Ogioma Public Secondary School stormed the premises in a convoy of motorcycles, allegedly to carry out violent acts.

“The prompt response of the police led to the arrest of 21 of the invading students namely – Promise Afekokhian (16 years), Samuel John (16 years), Godstime Sunday (15 years), Basit Kareem (14 years), Destiny Lucky (15 years), Miracle Peter (16 years), Victor Innocent (14 years), Osazee Efe (16 years), Usman Adamu (17 years) and Orodge Miracle (15 years).

“Others are Godspower Agharevba (16 years), Favour Ogunde (16 years), Clinton Oghenetega (17 years), Wisdom Ehimen (17 years), Zenith Jonathan (17 years), Steven Monday (14 years), Ogbebor Calistus (17 years), Marvelous Imadefe (15 years), Success Ogar (16 years), Osaro Osama Praise (13 years) and Miracle Bassey (16 years), while others escaped.

“Four knives and a chain were recovered from the suspects. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier circulated a threat voice note, boasting of plans to stage a war, burn down the school, and harm students and staff — a threat they attempted to carry out before being contained by police intervention.

“Both school principals have been invited for further questioning, and the arrested suspects have been arraigned in court for prosecution. Eight of the twenty-one suspects were remanded while 13 were released to their parents/guardians, who will in turn produce them on 28th November 2025 for the next court sitting.”

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the activities and groups their children associate with, both within and outside school environments.

He also called on school authorities to strengthen discipline, report suspicious gatherings or threats promptly, and collaborate closely with the police to prevent juvenile delinquency and violence in schools.

The CP said the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and protection of all residents, especially in schools across Edo state, in line with the Nigeria Police Force Safe Schools Initiative.