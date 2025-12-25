Police arrest 428 suspects for rape, GBV, other crimes in Yobe in 2025

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested 428 suspects for offences including rape, gender-based violence (GBV), kidnapping, armed robbery and other related crimes committed across the state in 2025.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the offences were allegedly committed in various parts of the state. Abdulkarim said the arrests were disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, during a strategic security review meeting with divisional police officers, heads of departments and tactical commanders from the 17 local government areas.

Highlighting the significance of the measures taken during the period under review, Abdulkarim said: “As we prepare for the Christmas and New Year festivities, the commissioner has directed all DPOs to maximise security through the deployment of personnel to worship centres, schools, children’s playgrounds, markets and other crowded locations prone to security threats.”

Ado also emphasised the need for adequate security coverage for schools, ahead of the resumption of academic activities on January 15, 2026.

“In collaboration with sister security agencies, we have designed and activated a comprehensive operational order aimed at maintaining law and order in the state,” he said.

According to him, the initiative is intended to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.The police commissioner stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and directed officers to intensify proactive policing strategies to safeguard lives and property across the state.

“Regular patrols and raids of identified criminal hideouts are to be intensified to deny criminal elements operational space within their areas of responsibility,” he said.

Ado also underscored the importance of community engagement, noting that crimes often thrive where communities are not fully involved. He emphasised the need for effective community policing and collaboration with the public.

He announced the suspension of all leave for officers and men of the command until further notice, directing them to remain vigilant in protecting police facilities, arms and adjoining communities from criminal attacks.

The commissioner warned against unauthorised duties and instructed DPOs to arrest any personnel found violating the directives of the Inspector General of Police.