Police arrest 627 suspects, recover N36m ransom, 144 firearms in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested about 627 crime suspects between January 2025 and December, including suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murder suspects, cultists and sexual offenders.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the operational achievements and progress recorded by the Command within the period under review.



According to him, those arrested include 140 suspected armed robbers, 113 suspected kidnappers, 125 murder suspects, 187 suspected cultists, as well as 62 suspects arrested for rape and defilement-related offences.

The police boss also revealed that a total sum of N36 million ransom was recovered from the criminal elements during various operations, underscoring the continued prevalence of kidnapping-for-ransom despite intensified security efforts.



Olufemi also said the police recovered 144 firearms, including 27 AK-47/AK-49 rifles, 25 Beretta pistols, 56 single-barrel and locally fabricated cut-to-size guns, and 36 pump-action guns. Additionally, 6,930 rounds of ammunition and cartridges were recovered, which he said, significantly degraded the operational capacity of criminal gangs across the state.



He, however, commended the officers for their efforts, disclosing that intelligence-led operations carried out by a combined team of officers drawn from the Buffalo Tactical Teams led to a major raid in Agbor, Ika South Local Council, on a hideout notorious for the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 161 suspects, made up of 110 males and 51 females, as a large cache of illicit drugs was recovered, including Nigeria Loud, Canadian Loud, CSC Codeine, Ice, and sachets of 200mg tramadol,” he said.



Similarly, on December 13, 2025, operatives of the Buffalo Team intercepted an Asaba-Onitsha commercial bus at the Asaba Head Bridge. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 109 bottles of codeine and several cartons of tramadol, with suspects promptly arrested.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Olufemi commended officers and men of the Delta State Police Command for what he described as their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice, while also appreciating the media for good reportage and sustained partnership with the police.

He assured residents that the Command would sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven operations to fish out criminals across the state.