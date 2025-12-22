Police arrest armed robbery suspect with two rifles in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected armed robber, Segun Adenekan, also known as ‘Expensive,’ for being in possession of illegal two pump-action firearms.



The suspect allegedly brandished the guns during a minor disagreement with another person, leading to his arrest. The Spokesperson for the Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said that the police later recovered the rifles from the suspect and had launched investigation into the matter to determine the source.He said that the suspect would be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation



Babaseyi stated: “On Sunday, December 14, 2025, actionable intelligence indicated that the suspect was unlawfully in possession of pump-action firearms. “He was reported to have brandished the weapons during a minor disagreement with another person.”



“The operatives acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of two pump-action rifles. “Investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the recovered firearms, after which the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.”

Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Dr Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the swift response of the operatives and reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

He assured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police.

The CP also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines.