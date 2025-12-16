Police arrest five more suspects linked to two robberies in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in the investigation into the robbery incidents at the Dr Obi-Wali International Cultural Centre and Tottinno Filling Station, with the arrest of five additional suspects, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to nine.



The suspects, arrested in separate operations in Diobu and Ikoku axis in Port Harcourt, are Victor Ukabi, Basil Nwagazie, Nkechinyere Wokem, Obinna Nwankwo, and Igwe Amabi Eze, who is believed to be the receiver of the stolen items.



The police also recovered many exhibits, including a 30KVA generator, inverter batteries and two rifles, which were found in the car of the gang leader, Bright Nwabueze, previously arrested.



The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated: “The command’s relentless pursuit of justice has yielded remarkable results, with the arrest of five additional suspects separately in different locations, including Diobu and Ikoku axes in Port Harcourt on November 25, 26 and 28, respectively, bringing the number in custody to nine and recovery of exhibits.



“The recent arrests are demonstration of the unwavering commitment of our operatives, who have worked tirelessly through intelligence-led policing to bring the perpetrators to justice.”



She noted that the suspects and recovered exhibits were in police custody, adding that in-depth investigations were ongoing to apprehend and bring all the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved in the investigation, urging residents to maintain trust in ongoing police operations and support the command with credible information that can enhance our swift and collective fight against crime in all its manifestations.