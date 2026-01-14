Police arrest four suspects over alleged kidnapping, murder

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with alleged cases of kidnapping and murder in different parts of the state.

The suspects were apprehended at separate locations following intelligence-led operations by operatives of the command, as part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crimes and restore public confidence in the security architecture of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to the police spokesperson, a kidnap victim, Hussinat Abubakar, was successfully rescued during one of the operations, while three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the abduction.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a criminal syndicate operating within the state and its environs.

“The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate who are currently at large,” the statement said.

Ayanlade added that the rescued victim is presently receiving medical attention and all necessary support at a hospital, assuring that her condition is stable.

“The victim is receiving treatment and all necessary support, while the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he stated.

In a related development, the command also confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent clash involving students of Michael Koleoso Polytechnic, Saki.

The suspect, identified as Olatunji David Segun, was apprehended for his alleged role in the incident, which reportedly led to the death of a student.

The police spokesperson said the arrest followed a swift response by operatives deployed to the area after reports of the disturbance.

“Further investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances and motive behind the crime, as well as to identify other individuals who may have participated in the violence,” Ayanlade added.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities and ensuring the safety of lives and property across Oyo State.

Ayanlade urged members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the arrest of criminal suspects and the prevention of crime.

“The command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements and will not relent in its efforts to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice,” he said.

He also warned that the police would deal decisively with individuals or groups found engaging in acts capable of threatening public peace and security.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities within their communities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

The arrests, the police said, form part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting peace across the state.